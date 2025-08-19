Minnesota weather: Morning fog clears for a bright, very muggy Tuesday afternoon

The Brief Morning fog clears for a mostly bright and sunny Tuesday. A stray afternoon shower is possible, though most areas remain dry. While temperatures are in the 80s, it will feel rather muggy with dew points in the 70s.



Morning fog and clouds will clear for a mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon, though a stray isolated shower is possible later in the day.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Morning fog and clouds will give way to a bright and sunny day with northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. While most areas stay dry, an isolated shower could pop up in the afternoon.

Highs reach the 70s across northeastern Minnesota and the 80s elsewhere. The Twin Cities metro high is 84 degrees, though dew points in the 70s will keep things feeling sticky.

Overnight, lows dip into the 60s with patchy fog and a few passing clouds.

Aug. 19, 2025, forecast.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Wednesday is a touch cooler and slightly less humid as dew points dip slightly with a northeast breeze. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 80s.

Thursday stays bright and pleasant with highs in the low 80s, making for a comfortable start to the Minnesota State Fair. A cold front moves in later, bringing storms to northeastern Minnesota and a chance for showers in the Twin Cities by Friday morning.

The weekend turns much cooler with temperatures in the lower 70s, below the average high of 80 degrees.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

The weekly forecast. (FOX 9)