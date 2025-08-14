Minnesota weather: Showers Thursday, turning humid Friday through the weekend

The Brief Periods of scattered showers and rumbles are possible throughout the day on Thursday. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 81 degrees. Friday turns very humid with storms possible later in the day.



The Twin Cities metro can expect a mostly cloudy day with periods of rain on Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures are seasonable in the lower 80s with southerly winds at 10-20 mph. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 81 degrees.

Morning clouds will increase ahead of periods of rain and rumbles throughout the day, with the best chance for showers in the afternoons.

Overnight, it's expected to remain partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and the possibility of a few lingering rumbles.

(FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

Friday turns hot and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s and heat index values in the 90s. Scattered storms are possible later in the day.

The weekend will be muggy with occasional shower and storm chances, but most of the day will remain dry.

The humidity lingers into early next week, although temperatures will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: