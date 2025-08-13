Minnesota weather: Very pleasant Wednesday, showers forecast for Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures will make for a pleasant Wednesday in the Twin Cities metro.
Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota
What to expect:
Most of Minnesota will see sunny to mostly sunny skies, low humidity and light winds. Meanwhile, wildfire smoke continues to linger in northern Minnesota, prompting an air quality alert until 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Temperatures are in the 80s across the southern half of the state, with cooler highs in the 60s for northern regions. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 82 degrees.
(FOX 9)
Extended forecast
What's next:
Clouds will build on Thursday with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Temperatures hold in the low 80s as dew points start to climb, setting the stage for a sticky few days.
The humidity ramps up on Friday and Saturday with dew points in the 70s and warmer temperatures in the mid-80s.
The days ahead are unsettled, with chances for showers and thunderstorms through Monday, before cooler 70s return by Tuesday.
Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:
(FOX 9)
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.