Minnesota weather: Very pleasant Wednesday, showers forecast for Thursday

The Brief Enjoy lower humidity, light winds and seasonable temperatures in the Twin Cities metro. Wildfire smoke continues to linger in northern Minnesota, where an air quality alert is in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday. Shower chances and rising humidity return on Thursday.



Mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures will make for a pleasant Wednesday in the Twin Cities metro.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Most of Minnesota will see sunny to mostly sunny skies, low humidity and light winds. Meanwhile, wildfire smoke continues to linger in northern Minnesota, prompting an air quality alert until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are in the 80s across the southern half of the state, with cooler highs in the 60s for northern regions. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 82 degrees.

(FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

Clouds will build on Thursday with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Temperatures hold in the low 80s as dew points start to climb, setting the stage for a sticky few days.

The humidity ramps up on Friday and Saturday with dew points in the 70s and warmer temperatures in the mid-80s.

The days ahead are unsettled, with chances for showers and thunderstorms through Monday, before cooler 70s return by Tuesday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)