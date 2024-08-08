Minnesota weather: A bright and fall-like feel on Thursday

A cold front is cooling things down and giving Minnesota a more fall-like feeling for the next couple of days.

Thursday's forecast

A cold front is moving through, giving us fall-style temperatures compared to our average high of 82 degrees.

Thursday’s daytime high in the metro is 71 degrees, but we will spend most of the day with temperatures in the 60s. Widespread overnight lows are in the 40s with temperatures slightly warmer in the 50s for the metro.

Thursday is partly cloudy, but there is some decent sunshine for much of the day before cloud cover rolls back in during the afternoon. Expect a bit of a breeze with northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

(FOX 9)

Warming up this weekend

After a wet few days, it’s going to be mostly dry heading into next week, but we could see a sprinkle Friday afternoon, mainly north of the Interstate 94 corridor.

Friday is seasonably cool with a high of 70 degrees. The northwest breeze is sticking around, but it won’t be as gusty as Thursday.

The weekend looks pleasant and filled with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures warm up slightly on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s, but southerly winds kick in on Sunday and bring warmer temperatures along with it.

As we head into the week, things will start heating up into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: