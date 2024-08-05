Minnesota weather: Cloudy, cool and rainy day Monday

The week is starting on a gloomy and rainy note with cooler temperatures for your Monday.

Monday’s forecast

Monday's temperatures are on the cooler side, with highs in the upper 60s. But it will feel warmer with dew points in the mid-60s.

Overall, Monday will be cloudy, gray, and damp. Expect on-and-off rain on Monday, with the chance for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, which may bring the heaviest rainfall. However, it will probably not be actively raining all day, with a break in the action.

While the rain won’t be particularly heavy on Monday, it will be persistent, bringing the possibility of an accumulation of 1+ inches. There is a level 1 risk of severe weather in the Twin Cities metro and a level 2 risk for areas of southern Minnesota.

Overnight, the rain will push out to the east and temperatures dip into the lower 60s.

Looking ahead

The rain moves out for a dry and pleasant Tuesday in the Twin Cities metro. Enjoy less humidity, temperatures in the mid-70s, and plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Wednesday is cloudier, and there could be a scattered rumble in the afternoon and evening. However, the remainder of the week is exceedingly comfortable, with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: