Minnesota weather: Pleasant sunshine after morning fog Thursday

By
Published  August 28, 2025 7:07am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: Pleasant sunshine for Thursday

Dense fog lifts throughout the morning on Thursday, leading to a pleasant and sunny afternoon. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Dense fog lifts throughout the morning, leading to a pleasant Thursday afternoon.
    • Expect a mix of sun and clouds with super stray showers for Friday and Saturday.
    • It's a generally quiet holiday weekend forecast with light winds.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Mild weather will continue through the holiday weekend with only a few stray showers in the forecast.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

Dense fog will slow down a few commutes toward the Twin Cities as parts of Minnesota are waking up to reduced visibility. After the fog lifts, expect a very pleasant and quiet day. 

Temperatures peak in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. The Twin Cities will top off in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Extended forecast

What's next:

A few showers and thundershowers crisscross the state overnight with a few super stray showers in the forecast for Friday as well as Saturday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with light winds all through the holiday weekend. Temperatures look to be fairly seasonable with afternoon highs in the mid to some upper 70s. 

A cold front passing by around Tuesday brings a chance of showers and a few rumbles followed by a little cooler weather.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)

Weather ForecastMinnesota