Minnesota weather: Pleasant sunshine after morning fog Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Mild weather will continue through the holiday weekend with only a few stray showers in the forecast.
Thursday's forecast in Minnesota
What to expect:
Dense fog will slow down a few commutes toward the Twin Cities as parts of Minnesota are waking up to reduced visibility. After the fog lifts, expect a very pleasant and quiet day.
Temperatures peak in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. The Twin Cities will top off in the upper 70s this afternoon.
Extended forecast
What's next:
A few showers and thundershowers crisscross the state overnight with a few super stray showers in the forecast for Friday as well as Saturday.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds with light winds all through the holiday weekend. Temperatures look to be fairly seasonable with afternoon highs in the mid to some upper 70s.
A cold front passing by around Tuesday brings a chance of showers and a few rumbles followed by a little cooler weather.
Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:
(FOX 9)
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.