Minnesota weather: Pleasant sunshine after morning fog Thursday

The Brief Dense fog lifts throughout the morning, leading to a pleasant Thursday afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with super stray showers for Friday and Saturday. It's a generally quiet holiday weekend forecast with light winds.



Mild weather will continue through the holiday weekend with only a few stray showers in the forecast.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Dense fog will slow down a few commutes toward the Twin Cities as parts of Minnesota are waking up to reduced visibility. After the fog lifts, expect a very pleasant and quiet day.

Temperatures peak in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. The Twin Cities will top off in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Extended forecast

What's next:

A few showers and thundershowers crisscross the state overnight with a few super stray showers in the forecast for Friday as well as Saturday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with light winds all through the holiday weekend. Temperatures look to be fairly seasonable with afternoon highs in the mid to some upper 70s.

A cold front passing by around Tuesday brings a chance of showers and a few rumbles followed by a little cooler weather.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)