Minnesota weather: Seasonable day with a patchy evening rumble chance

The Brief A pleasant, seasonable day Wednesday with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine is expected for the Twin Cities metro. Patchy, isolated evening rumbles and showers are possible in the Twin Cities on Wednesday. A seasonable, quiet Labor Day weekend is in store for most.



After a pleasant day on Wednesday, spotty late-day showers and rumbles are possible in the Twin Cities metro and southern Minnesota.

Minnesota weather forecast

What to expect:

The high on Wednesday is 79 degrees in the Twin Cities, while western Minnesota will likely see highs in the upper 70s. It'll be cooler in far northern Minnesota, with highs in the low 70s.

Minnesota weather forecast for Aug. 27, 2025.

Expect mostly sunny skies for much of Wednesday until the later rumbles. Overnight, lows will dip down into the 50s across much of Minnesota, with a low of around 60 degrees expected for the Twin Cities metro.

Showers, rumbles possible in MN

Wednesday night:

Isolated showers and rumbles are possible in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours. Not everyone will get showers, but the opportunity will be there.

The typical last 90-degree day in the Twin Cities.

That will be the last chance for some rain for a while, with a pleasant Labor Day weekend expected across much of Minnesota. The next chance for some showers is Tuesday.

Minnesota extended weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday will be quiet with a northeast breeze and some sunshine, with highs in the mid-70s for the Twin Cities metro and much of Minnesota. Northeastern Minnesota could see highs in the 60s and upper 50s.

Expect more of the same for Labor Day weekend across Minnesota, with highs in the 70s and pleasant, quiet conditions.

Here's your seven-day forecast: