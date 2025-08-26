Minnesota weather: Morning sprinkles disappear to afternoon sunshine Tuesday

The Brief Passing clouds and sprinkles on Tuesday morning fade to afternoon sun. The Twin Cities daytime high is 75 degrees. Warmer and more humid conditions return on Wednesday.



Morning clouds and a few sprinkles will give way to a bright Tuesday afternoon in the Twin Cities metro.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday will start with passing clouds and the occasional sprinkle before turning brighter in the afternoon.

The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach a high of around 75 degrees. Winds are light from the west at 5-10 mph.

Overnight, skies are expected to remain mostly clear and calm with lows dipping into the mid-50s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday turns warmer and more humid with highs climbing into the upper 70s. Isolated showers and pocket rumbles are possible near sunset in the Twin Cities.

By Thursday, winds will shift from the northeast, lowering the temperature and humidity. The remainder of the week looks mild and pleasant with bright conditions and highs in the 70s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)