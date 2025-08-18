Minnesota weather: Rain exits Monday morning as we stay warm and humid

The Brief More rain will push through Monday morning, with isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s in the Twin Cities metro. The week ahead will be mostly dry with temperatures in the 80s.



Expect a muggy Monday in Minnesota with morning rain and isolated afternoon showers before things finally dry out in the days ahead.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Morning rain showers in central and southern Minnesota will push east, though an isolated shower is still possible in the afternoon.

Highs reach the 70s and 80s across the state with southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 81 degrees.

Overnight, skies stay dry with lows in the 60s and patchy fog developing in some spots.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Tuesday brings sunshine after morning fog, with highs in the mid-80s. It will still feel humid, though northerly winds will help break up the mugginess.

Bright skies continue Wednesday and Thursday as dew points fall. By Friday, another cold front moves in, bringing a small chance for a shower or two.

The weekend is more comfortable with lower humidity and temperatures in the 70s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

