Minnesota weather: Patchy sun, humid and scattered showers Thursday

Scattered showers are sticking around for another couple of days, but it clears out for a beautiful weekend.

Thursday’s forecast

Widespread overnight rain is pushing northeast on Thursday morning, but the scattered showers are sticking around for a bit longer. The system will pinwheel around us, bringing the chance for a few spotty showers and thundershowers on Thursday.

The day won’t be a total washout, and the sunshine will try to peak through the clouds. For much of Minnesota, temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s, but it will be a rather humid day with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. The Twin Cities metro has a daytime high of 78 degrees.

A few pop-up showers and storms are possible on Thursday afternoon and early evening, with some clearing overnight.

A beautiful weekend ahead

Most of Friday stays dry, but a few patchy showers throughout the day are possible. Northwest winds pull in slightly cooler air for a high of 75 degrees and lower dew points.

The weekend looks beautiful and dry, but Saturday has some leftover cloudiness. Sunday is brighter, and the humidity is lower, making for an enjoyable summer day.

The dry, sunny, and seasonable trend continues into the start of the week, with temperatures in the low 80s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: