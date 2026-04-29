Minnesota weather: Cool and quiet Wednesday with passing clouds

The Brief Wednesday brings cool temperatures in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance for spotty sprinkles on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures gradually warm up into the 60s by the weekend.



Minnesota will see a cool, partly cloudy Wednesday with temperatures holding in the 50s.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday features a mix of sunshine and passing clouds throughout the day, with a stray sprinkle possible. Winds stay light out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, adding a slight chill at times.

Temperatures stay on the cooler side, as high reach the 50s for much of the state. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out around 57 degrees, while northern Minnesota remains cooler in the 40s.

Wednesday night turns colder as lows dip into the 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

On Thursday, temperatures remain on the cool side in the low 50s. Partly cloudy skies bring another chance for a few spotty sprinkles.

Friday, the first day of May, stays bright but below average, with highs in the mid-50s and a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend turns warmer as temperatures climb back into the 60s.

Early next week stays mild as temperatures hold in the 60s, along with a chance for passing showers on Monday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: