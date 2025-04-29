Minnesota weather: A brighter, breezy and cooler day on Tuesday

The Brief Early morning clouds will clear, making way for a brighter afternoon. Temperatures are cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The rest of the week looks mostly calm before warmer weather arrives for the weekend.



Morning clouds will clear, setting the stage for a brighter but cooler day on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

After a stormy Monday in parts of the state, Tuesday will be much calmer and brighter, though a bit breezy with northwest winds at 10-20mph. Morning clouds will gradually clear for a mostly sunny afternoon.

While Monday saw highs in the 70s, Tuesday is on the cooler side with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The Twin Cities metro will likely top out just shy of 60 degrees.

Overnight, skies will stay mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s across much of the state.

Calmer week ahead

What's next:

Looking ahead, the rest of the week brings mostly calm conditions and highs in the 60s.

Wednesday begins with sunshine, though a few clouds may build in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 60s. Thursday could bring a few light rain showers, but Friday is dry and cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

By the weekend, a warming trend sets in, with highs climbing into the 70s, and potentially warming into the 80s by early next week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: