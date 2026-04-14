Minnesota weather: Morning fog clears for a brighter, mild Tuesday

The Brief Morning fog will clear for a brighter afternoon across Minnesota on Tuesday. Most of the state will stay dry, with isolated showers possible in southern and northern Minnesota. Highs are in the 60s on Tuesday and continue to warm into the 70s by the end of the workweek.



Morning fog gives way to patchy afternoon sunshine and mild temperatures across much of Minnesota on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Tuesday starts with areas of patchy fog in central and southern Minnesota. Conditions improve through the day with skies gradually clearing for a brighter afternoon.

Temperatures climb into the 60s across much of the state with cooler 40s and 50s in northern Minnesota. Winds stay light out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Most of the state remain dry Tuesday, though isolated storm chances are possible in southeast Minnesota. Northern Minnesota may also see a few light showers.

Tuesday night is calm with patchy fog possible again. Lows dip into the 30s in northern Minnesota and in the 40s in the metro.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday starts with more cloud cover, followed by scattered showers late morning into early afternoon. Skies clear later in the day, with highs remaining in the 60s.

Thursday turns warmer with more sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures continue warming into the upper 70s on Friday, followed by the chance for late-day storms.

A cold front brings a sharp cooldown for the weekend, with highs in the 40s on Saturday and the 50s on Sunday. Temperatures rebound into the 60s by Monday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)