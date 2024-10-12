Minnesota weather: A few showers Saturday with chilly days ahead

The Brief A few areas of light rain are expected to pass by the first half of the day. Temperatures are likely going to be a bit closer to seasonal averages in the afternoon with cooler temperatures tomorrow. The cooler forecast is expected to last through Tuesday night before temperatures rebound again.



A few areas of light rain will likely pass by the first half of today.

These showers look to stay north of I-94 and then pass into Wisconsin by midday.

Temperatures are expected to be a little closer to seasonal averages on Saturday afternoon with a much cooler forecast tomorrow.

Highs will only hit the lower 50s on Sunday with a strong northwest breeze all day long.

The cooler temperatures are expected to last through Tuesday night before rebounding once again.