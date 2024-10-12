Minnesota weather: A few showers Saturday with chilly days ahead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A few areas of light rain will likely pass by the first half of today.
These showers look to stay north of I-94 and then pass into Wisconsin by midday.
Temperatures are expected to be a little closer to seasonal averages on Saturday afternoon with a much cooler forecast tomorrow.
Highs will only hit the lower 50s on Sunday with a strong northwest breeze all day long.
The cooler temperatures are expected to last through Tuesday night before rebounding once again.