Minnesota weather: A few showers Saturday with chilly days ahead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 12, 2024 10:53am CDT
Weather
A few areas of light rain will pass by the first half of Saturday. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A few areas of light rain will likely pass by the first half of today. 

These showers look to stay north of I-94 and then pass into Wisconsin by midday. 

Temperatures are expected to be a little closer to seasonal averages on Saturday afternoon with a much cooler forecast tomorrow. 

Highs will only hit the lower 50s on Sunday with a strong northwest breeze all day long. 

The cooler temperatures are expected to last through Tuesday night before rebounding once again. 