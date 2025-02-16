Extreme cold in Minnesota: How cold will it get this week?

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, South Itasca County, South Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Koochiching County, Northern Aitkin County, North Itasca County, North Cass County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, Douglas County, Redwood County, Isanti County, Watonwan County, Benton County, Yellow Medicine County, Sherburne County, Pope County, Blue Earth County, Mille Lacs County, Renville County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Todd County, Stevens County, Waseca County, Sibley County, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Kanabec County, Swift County, Meeker County, Brown County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Stearns County, Wright County
6
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Pipestone County, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Pennington County, Red Lake County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, West Polk County, Roseau County, Wilkin County, East Becker County, Norman County, Clay County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Becker County, Grant County, Kittson County, West Marshall County, Mahnomen County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, North Beltrami County, East Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Extreme Cold Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Winona County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, North Cass County, South Itasca County, North Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Goodhue County, Todd County, Kandiyohi County, Yellow Medicine County, Ramsey County, Wright County, McLeod County, Stevens County, Morrison County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Freeborn County, Douglas County, Dakota County, Blue Earth County, Swift County, Martin County, Steele County, Lac Qui Parle County, Watonwan County, Stearns County, Renville County, Redwood County, Waseca County, Brown County, Meeker County, Anoka County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Sibley County, Faribault County, Washington County, Isanti County, Mille Lacs County, Rice County, Buffalo County, Washburn County, Douglas County, Burnett County, Pierce County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Eau Claire County, Polk County, Chippewa County, Barron County
Extreme Cold Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Rock County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Lyon County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County

Extreme cold in Minnesota: How cold will it get this week?

By and
Published  February 16, 2025 9:26am CST
Winter Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Extreme cold this week

Temperatures will dip into the teens and 20s below zero on Sunday night, as Minnesota braces for some bitter cold for the start of the week. These cold temperatures combined with a northwest breeze will plummet the "feels like" temperatures into the 20s, 30s, and even 40s below zero for the region.

The Brief

    • A potent cold snap is ahead, with extreme cold warnings in place for Sunday night through Monday morning.
    • Feels like temperatures will reach as far as -30 to -40 degrees.
    • A cold weather advisory is in place for the Twin Cities and most of Wisconsin.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Temperatures will dip into the teens and 20s below zero on Sunday night, as Minnesota braces for some bitter cold in the week ahead.

These cold temperatures combined with a northwest breeze will plummet the "feels like" temperatures into the 20s, 30s, and even 40s below zero for the region.  

Cold weather advisory. 

Extreme cold warning, cold weather advisory

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service has issued extreme cold warnings for western and northwestern Minnesota and off into South Dakota as well as North Dakota. 

Feels like temperatures in these areas could be as cold as -30 to -40 degrees. 

The eastern counties of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and most of Wisconsin are under a cold weather advisory.

Feels like temperatures will likely stay in the lower to mid-30s below zero tonight and into the first part of Monday.

On Monday, the metro switches to an extreme cold watch through Tuesday.

FOX 9 weather forecast.  (FOX 9)

Timeline:

Temps will begin to dip into the extreme cold starting Sunday night and lasting into Thursday.

Tuesday morning is set to be the coldest part of the cold snap.

For the metro, the timeline looks like this:

  • Sunday overnight into Monday: Windchill temps 25 to 35 below
  • Monday into Tuesday: Windchill temps push to 35 to 45 below zero overnight
  • Tuesday: Single digit high temperatures, overnight lows into mid-teens below zero
  • Wednesday: Single digit high temperatures, overnight lows into mid-teens below zero
  • Thursday through Saturday: Temperatures climb each day.
  • Next Sunday: High temperatures pushing towards 40 degrees.

The Source: FOX 9 weather forecast. 

Winter WeatherWeather