Extreme cold in Minnesota: How cold will it get this week?

The Brief A potent cold snap is ahead, with extreme cold warnings in place for Sunday night through Monday morning. Feels like temperatures will reach as far as -30 to -40 degrees. A cold weather advisory is in place for the Twin Cities and most of Wisconsin.



Temperatures will dip into the teens and 20s below zero on Sunday night, as Minnesota braces for some bitter cold in the week ahead.

These cold temperatures combined with a northwest breeze will plummet the "feels like" temperatures into the 20s, 30s, and even 40s below zero for the region.

Cold weather advisory.

Extreme cold warning, cold weather advisory

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service has issued extreme cold warnings for western and northwestern Minnesota and off into South Dakota as well as North Dakota.

Feels like temperatures in these areas could be as cold as -30 to -40 degrees.

The eastern counties of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and most of Wisconsin are under a cold weather advisory.

Feels like temperatures will likely stay in the lower to mid-30s below zero tonight and into the first part of Monday.

On Monday, the metro switches to an extreme cold watch through Tuesday.

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Timeline:

Temps will begin to dip into the extreme cold starting Sunday night and lasting into Thursday.

Tuesday morning is set to be the coldest part of the cold snap.

For the metro, the timeline looks like this:

Sunday overnight into Monday: Windchill temps 25 to 35 below

Monday into Tuesday: Windchill temps push to 35 to 45 below zero overnight

Tuesday: Single digit high temperatures, overnight lows into mid-teens below zero

Wednesday: Single digit high temperatures, overnight lows into mid-teens below zero

Thursday through Saturday: Temperatures climb each day.

Next Sunday: High temperatures pushing towards 40 degrees.