Minnesota weather: Early morning rain clearing out Saturday, humid afternoon ahead

The Brief Early morning rain showers moved through Minnesota on Saturday. Clouds are clearing out to make way for a humid afternoon. Sunday is expected to be hot and muggy.



A wet morning is giving way to a more humid afternoon across Minnesota, with rain on the move and muggier air settling in.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

This morning brought rain showers to a wide stretch of Minnesota, but conditions are already beginning to improve.

Temperatures are sitting around 68 degrees, and while humidity is on the rise, the afternoon should stay dry with clouds starting to break up.

The breeze picking up is tied to the passing rain and is not expected to stick around.

The rain is part of a broader air mass change sweeping the region. Showers and storms have been pushing through, with steady rain reported from Brainerd down to about Little Falls, with less activity south of there.

Fergus Falls is also seeing rain, and a steady band stretches east through areas including Sandstone, Rice Lake, Hayfield and North Branch.

The Twin Cities metro, from Claw to St. Paul eastward, is sitting on the edge of the showers, with southern Minnesota — back toward Fairmont — also seeing some activity.

At the Minnesota State Fair, raindrops have stopped falling, offering some relief for fairgoers as the system pushes through.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Sunday is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees.

The start of the work week is also looking muggy and warm.

Shower changes return by the middle of the week.