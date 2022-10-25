Minnesota weather: Dry with seasonable temperatures

After some light rain on Monday, Tuesday will be dry with seasonable temperatures. A little warmup is in store later this week.

The high on Tuesday will be 51 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Clouds will clear throughout the day, and it'll be quite sunny by Tuesday afternoon. It'll be cooler in northern Minnesota, where highs will be in the 40s and upper 30s.

The sun sets at 6:11 p.m., and overnight will be quiet and cool with lows that dip to 34 degrees in the Twin Cities. Elsewhere in Minnesota, it'll be cooler, in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday, though a few degrees warmer. The high will be 52 degrees in the Twin Cities, will cooler temperatures in northern Minnesota. There will be plenty of sunshine as well.

A southern flow on Thursday will try to warm things up a little but also brings the chance for some rain – albeit the likelihood is pretty low. This kicks off a little warmup for the weekend, with highs in the 60s.

The average high for this time of year is 53 degrees.