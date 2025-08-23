Minnesota weather: Dry and comfortable Saturday, breezy and cool weekend

The Brief Saturday is looking comfortable and breezy. The morning will start out quiet with a few clouds strolling through the northern parts of Minnesota. Sunday will likely be slightly cooler.



Saturday will be cool, comfortable and breezy with a dry forecast ahead.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Saturday morning is starting out quiet with a few clouds strolling through the northern parts of Minnesota.

Temperatures will feel very comfortable with sunny and clear skies.

The northwest wind is going to pull in some cooler, drier air, which could make things blustery for anyone out on the water.

A stray sprinkle later on can't be ruled out, but anything that could pop up will be very light.

Future forecast

What's next:

Sunday is also expected to be crisp, breezy and slightly cooler.

The rest of the work week looks dry, pleasant and sunny.