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Minnesota weather: Cooler weekend as lingering showers clear out Saturday morning

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 9, 2026 8:13am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Lingering showers Saturday morning, cooler Mother's Day ahead

MN weather: Lingering showers Saturday morning, cooler Mother's Day ahead

Saturday is starting off with lingering showers before things clear by the afternoon, making way for a cool Saturday and Mother's Day. Meteorologist Mace Michaels has the full forecast. 

The Brief

    • Saturday morning started with scattered showers that are moving through Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
    • Skies are expected to clear by midday with temperatures warming up into the 60s.
    • A cool and clear Mother's Day is expected on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday morning started with scattered showers that are clearing out and making way for a cool and clear weekend.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Skies are expected to clear by midday on Saturday. 

Temperatures will then warm, with high temperatures hovering in the 60s for most areas. 

Showers are expected to linger in some spots before clearing out later in the day.

Southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see more cloud cover and showers than the Twin Cities. 

Extended forecast

What's next:

After a brief cool down, a warming trend is expected for the following week, bringing more comfortable weather to the region.

Temperatures will begin to rise on Monday and will likely continue to rise throughout the week.

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. 

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