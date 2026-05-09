Minnesota weather: Cooler weekend as lingering showers clear out Saturday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday morning started with scattered showers that are clearing out and making way for a cool and clear weekend.
Saturday forecast
Local perspective:
Skies are expected to clear by midday on Saturday.
Temperatures will then warm, with high temperatures hovering in the 60s for most areas.
Showers are expected to linger in some spots before clearing out later in the day.
Southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see more cloud cover and showers than the Twin Cities.
Extended forecast
What's next:
After a brief cool down, a warming trend is expected for the following week, bringing more comfortable weather to the region.
Temperatures will begin to rise on Monday and will likely continue to rise throughout the week.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.