Minnesota weather: Cooler weekend as lingering showers clear out Saturday morning

The Brief Saturday morning started with scattered showers that are moving through Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Skies are expected to clear by midday with temperatures warming up into the 60s. A cool and clear Mother's Day is expected on Sunday.



Saturday morning started with scattered showers that are clearing out and making way for a cool and clear weekend.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Skies are expected to clear by midday on Saturday.

Temperatures will then warm, with high temperatures hovering in the 60s for most areas.

Showers are expected to linger in some spots before clearing out later in the day.

Southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see more cloud cover and showers than the Twin Cities.

Extended forecast

What's next:

After a brief cool down, a warming trend is expected for the following week, bringing more comfortable weather to the region.

Temperatures will begin to rise on Monday and will likely continue to rise throughout the week.