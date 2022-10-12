Minnesota weather: Cooler Wednesday, blustery on Thursday

A cooler day on Wednesday, coming off our high of 80 degrees on Tuesday.

The high will be around 59 degrees, which is about average for this time of year, with a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight, we dip down into the 40s.

On Thursday, it'll be chilly and borderline blustery with a high around 47 degrees. More of the same on Friday.

Saturday will be cool and bright, with mostly sunny skies and not as windy. Highs will be around 50 degrees. Sunday will be quite crisp with partly sunny sky. The high will be 47 degrees.

The average high for this time of year is 60 degrees, while the average low is 43 degrees.