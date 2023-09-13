Minnesota weather: Cool Wednesday before heating up on Thursday

It's a crisp and fall-like morning on Wednesday but warmer temperatures are on the way for Thursday.

Wednesday will be calm with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures of 69 degrees. Overnight temps drop to cool 52 degrees with a mostly clear sky.

The cooler temperatures won’t last long as the heat is back for Thursday with a high of 81 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures drop to 61 degrees in the overnight hours and a cold front moving in brings with it a chance for a few showers on Friday.

The weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s. At the start of next week, we could see our next chance of 80 degrees.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: