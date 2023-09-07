Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Comfortable with clearing clouds; warmer this weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
Morning clouds clear from west to east Thursday as we aim for a comfy high around 70 this afternoon. Crisp 40s and lower 50s at night. Then sunny upper 70s for Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The comfortable, fall-like temperatures continue ahead of a warmer weekend.

After the clouds clear Thursday morning, it'll turn comfy and mild with a high of around 70 degrees in the afternoon. Clearing will continue overnight, with low temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s. 

Friday is looking nice, with a high of around 78 degrees. 

Minnesota DNR launches fall color tracker

The Minnesota DNR this week launched its fall color tracker, which shows some fall colors starting to show in the northwestern part of the state.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Saturday will be warm and bright with a high of around 80 degrees. A few patchy clouds are likely, with a late-day rumble possible. On Sunday, it'll be mostly cloudy with a high of around 72 degrees. A few light showers are possible. 

Here's the seven-day forecast: