Minnesota weather: Comfortable with clearing clouds; warmer this weekend

The comfortable, fall-like temperatures continue ahead of a warmer weekend.

After the clouds clear Thursday morning, it'll turn comfy and mild with a high of around 70 degrees in the afternoon. Clearing will continue overnight, with low temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s.

Friday is looking nice, with a high of around 78 degrees.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Saturday will be warm and bright with a high of around 80 degrees. A few patchy clouds are likely, with a late-day rumble possible. On Sunday, it'll be mostly cloudy with a high of around 72 degrees. A few light showers are possible.

Here's the seven-day forecast: