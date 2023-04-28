Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
until SUN 9:24 AM CDT, Polk County
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Norman County, Wright County
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County, Pierce County

Minnesota weather: Cloudy and wet weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated April 29, 2023 10:57AM
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Cloudy, and wet weekend

On Saturday, expect cloud cover with spotty showers, while Sunday could bring some snowflakes and the possibility of rain. Temperatures will be in the low 50s on Saturday and in the high 40s on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Cooler, gray and wet with patchy rain continuing through much of the weekend. 

Saturday will be cool and unsettled, with patchy rain showers and some spotty thunder. The high will be around 51 degrees in the Twin Cities. 

A brisk and gusty Sunday is in store, with a few leftover showers and possible flurries. A high of around 47 degrees. 

Dryer and sunnier weather returns for the first day of May on Monday, with temperatures climbing next week into the upper 60s. Here's your seven-day forecast:

Take a look at the seven-day forecast. (FOX 9)