Minnesota weather: Cloudy and fall-like Saturday

A drier Saturday is in store with highs in the 50s and overcast skies.

After several rainy days, the moisture is pushing out of southern Minnesota Saturday morning, bringing mostly cloudy skies with some sun peeking through.

The southern half of Minnesota received 1.5 to 3 inches of rain during Friday's showers. The Twin Cities was just shy of 2 inches of rain while Chanhassen measured 3 inches.

Saturday should remain mostly dry, but there is a chance for a few sprinkles throughout the day. Temperatures will be more pleasant on Saturday than the previous day with a high of 53 degrees and lighter winds.

Overnight temperatures drop to 43 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. The clouds will move out as the day goes on Sunday, bringing some sunshine and a high of 55 degrees.

Temperatures could heat back into the 60s by mid-week with our next chance of rain for Thursday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: