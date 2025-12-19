Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Cloudy afternoon, wintry mix in the evening

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 19, 2025 6:33am CST
Clouds will increase in the afternoon before a light wintry mix hits the area later in the evening. 

The Brief

    • An incoming clipper system is expected to bring a light wintry mix Friday evening.
    • Temperatures will rise into the 20s on Saturday before dropping again.
    • Warmer and calmer weather is expected next week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday will start out with a bit of sunshine before afternoon clouds move in, followed by a light wintry mix in the evening.

Friday forecast

Local perspective:

The morning will start with some sunshine, with cloud cover increasing by the afternoon. 

A light wintry mix is expected late Friday evening, with areas north of Interstate 94 possibly seeing up to an inch of snow. 

This could lead to a freezing drizzle, potentially glazing untreated surfaces. 

Temperatures will rise into the middle teens by Friday afternoon and continue to rise overnight, reaching the mid-20s by Saturday morning.

Future forecast

What's next:

Saturday will start with temperatures in the upper 20s, but colder air will move in, causing temperatures to fall into the mid-teens by the afternoon.

Sunday will see more sunshine with temperatures rising slightly.

Next week will be much warmer, with temperatures close to 40 degrees on Christmas. 

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. 

