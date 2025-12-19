Minnesota weather: Cloudy afternoon, wintry mix in the evening

The Brief An incoming clipper system is expected to bring a light wintry mix Friday evening. Temperatures will rise into the 20s on Saturday before dropping again. Warmer and calmer weather is expected next week.



Friday will start out with a bit of sunshine before afternoon clouds move in, followed by a light wintry mix in the evening.

Friday forecast

Local perspective:

The morning will start with some sunshine, with cloud cover increasing by the afternoon.

A light wintry mix is expected late Friday evening, with areas north of Interstate 94 possibly seeing up to an inch of snow.

This could lead to a freezing drizzle, potentially glazing untreated surfaces.

Temperatures will rise into the middle teens by Friday afternoon and continue to rise overnight, reaching the mid-20s by Saturday morning.

Future forecast

What's next:

Saturday will start with temperatures in the upper 20s, but colder air will move in, causing temperatures to fall into the mid-teens by the afternoon.

Sunday will see more sunshine with temperatures rising slightly.

Next week will be much warmer, with temperatures close to 40 degrees on Christmas.