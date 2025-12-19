Minnesota weather: Cloudy afternoon, wintry mix in the evening
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday will start out with a bit of sunshine before afternoon clouds move in, followed by a light wintry mix in the evening.
Friday forecast
The morning will start with some sunshine, with cloud cover increasing by the afternoon.
A light wintry mix is expected late Friday evening, with areas north of Interstate 94 possibly seeing up to an inch of snow.
This could lead to a freezing drizzle, potentially glazing untreated surfaces.
Temperatures will rise into the middle teens by Friday afternoon and continue to rise overnight, reaching the mid-20s by Saturday morning.
Future forecast
Saturday will start with temperatures in the upper 20s, but colder air will move in, causing temperatures to fall into the mid-teens by the afternoon.
Sunday will see more sunshine with temperatures rising slightly.
Next week will be much warmer, with temperatures close to 40 degrees on Christmas.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.