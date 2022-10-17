Minnesota weather: Chilly on Monday; warmer later this week

A chilly day is in store on Monday, with highs about 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

The high temperature will top out at 36 degrees in the Twin Cities by about 3 p.m. on Monday, which is well below the average high of 58 degrees this time of year. And noticeable winds will make it feel like the upper 20s.

The sun sets at 6:25 p.m. on Monday, and overnight lows will dip down into the 20s. Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer, with a high of 40 degrees and sunshine.

The good news for those who think it's too early to be this cold: the upcoming weekend is looking phenomenal.

Wednesday will be cool, with a high of 46 degrees. Thursday will be quiet with a high of 55 degrees. Friday will be nice with a high of 66 degrees.

This weekend will be warm, with a high of 69 degrees on Saturday and 68 degrees on Sunday.