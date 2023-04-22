Minnesota weather: Below average temperatures for the weekend

About 10 days ago, temperatures were running some 20 to 30 degrees above average. For the last six days, temperatures have been trending cooler than average. That trend follows us into the weekend as temperatures only climb into the 40s. For perspective, the average high this time of year is 60 degrees, with an average low of 40 degrees.

Saturday will come with more cloud cover, winds out of the Northwest at 15 mph, and quick bursts of some light flurries. Precipitation will gradually wrap up from west to east throughout the day.

While precipitation will dry up and a little more sun should come out Sunday, don't expect temperatures to warm too much. Highs on Sunday afternoon will only climb into the mid 40s.

Promise comes as the work week begins. The sun will shine on us again, and a gradual warming trend kicks off on Monday. By mid-week we should finally see more seasonable weather.