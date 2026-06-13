Minnesota weather: Beautiful and sunny Saturday ahead

The Brief Sunshine with low humidity levels for central and southern Minnesota as we warm to the mid 70s. Extra clouds keep far Northern Minnesota a bit cooler in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Sunday will bring even more sunshine with lower humidity.



A stretch of pleasant weather is on tap, with blue skies and sunshine sticking around this weekend.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Plenty of sunshine and blue sky today as temperatures warm to the comfortable mid 70s. Dew points remain in the lower 50s, so we keep a very comfortable "indoor/outdoor" weather feeling going through the day.

Winds pick up a bit this afternoon out of the northwest but won't be quite as gusty as Friday.

Expect more clouds and cooler temperatures across far northern Minnesota (and even a few light sprinkles near the Canadian border) though the afternoon and evening.

We'll all see patchy clouds roll through tonight as dew points continue to fall, leading to a beautiful Sunday across the state.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Temperatures cool a couple of few degrees tomorrow with a gusty breeze, but Sunday stays well within the realm of "pleasant and mild" for the entire state as blue sky and sunshine dominate the region.

The comfortable, dry, and mild air mass sticks around for much of next week with only minor chances for thunder or rain trying to appear by mid-week.

One thing to note: As dew points remain low, and we continue to dry out, elevated fire danger conditions will probably return across the area next week.