Minnesota weather: Beautiful Sunday, a few rounds of thunderstorms this week

The Brief It'll be a pleasant Sunday with lower dew points than the past few days. The work week kicks off with temperatures in the 80s along with showers and thunderstorms late Monday and into early Tuesday. Temperatures in the mid-80s are expected for Wednesday and Thursday, with a few showers and storms toward the end of the work week.



Sunday is looking dry and sunny with showers and thunderstorms returning later on Monday.

Sunday and Monday forecast

Local perspective:

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Sunday is starting out dry and sunny.

Dew points have fallen into the 50s, making for a drier feel to the air.

The forecast shows a clear sky Sunday night with mostly sunny conditions persisting for the first part of Monday.

A few more clouds are expected to arrive later Monday as a few showers and thunderstorms return to the area to close out the evening.

Tuesday and onward

What's next:

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Showers and thunderstorms will likely linger Monday night into Tuesday morning before things dry out again with more sunshine expected for Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures get a little boost into the mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday, with a few showers and thunderstorms back in the area from Thursday night into Friday.

Next weekend looks a fraction cooler and could even remain in the 70s.