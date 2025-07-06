Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Beautiful Sunday, a few rounds of thunderstorms this week

By
Published  July 6, 2025 8:11am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Beautiful Sunday, thunderstorms this week

MN weather: Beautiful Sunday, thunderstorms this week

A bright and sunny Sunday is ahead, with falling dew points making the air feel drier. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • It'll be a pleasant Sunday with lower dew points than the past few days.
    • The work week kicks off with temperatures in the 80s along with showers and thunderstorms late Monday and into early Tuesday.
    • Temperatures in the mid-80s are expected for Wednesday and Thursday, with a few showers and storms toward the end of the work week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday is looking dry and sunny with showers and thunderstorms returning later on Monday. 

Sunday and Monday forecast

Local perspective:

FOX 9 weather forecast.  (FOX 9)

Sunday is starting out dry and sunny. 

Dew points have fallen into the 50s, making for a drier feel to the air. 

The forecast shows a clear sky Sunday night with mostly sunny conditions persisting for the first part of Monday. 

A few more clouds are expected to arrive later Monday as a few showers and thunderstorms return to the area to close out the evening. 

Tuesday and onward 

What's next:

FOX 9 weather forecast.  (FOX 9)

Showers and thunderstorms will likely linger Monday night into Tuesday morning before things dry out again with more sunshine expected for Tuesday afternoon. 

Temperatures get a little boost into the mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday, with a few showers and thunderstorms back in the area from Thursday night into Friday. 

Next weekend looks a fraction cooler and could even remain in the 70s.

The Source: This story used information from the FOX 9 weather team. 

WeatherWeather Forecast