Minnesota weather: Beautiful Sunday, a few rounds of thunderstorms this week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday is looking dry and sunny with showers and thunderstorms returning later on Monday.
Sunday and Monday forecast
Local perspective:
Sunday is starting out dry and sunny.
Dew points have fallen into the 50s, making for a drier feel to the air.
The forecast shows a clear sky Sunday night with mostly sunny conditions persisting for the first part of Monday.
A few more clouds are expected to arrive later Monday as a few showers and thunderstorms return to the area to close out the evening.
Tuesday and onward
What's next:
Showers and thunderstorms will likely linger Monday night into Tuesday morning before things dry out again with more sunshine expected for Tuesday afternoon.
Temperatures get a little boost into the mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday, with a few showers and thunderstorms back in the area from Thursday night into Friday.
Next weekend looks a fraction cooler and could even remain in the 70s.
The Source: This story used information from the FOX 9 weather team.