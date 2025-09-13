Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Back to summer heat and humidity this weekend

By
Published  September 13, 2025 8:50am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
Saturday is off to a mild start before things warm up later today. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Dew points will rise this weekend, making for a muggy Saturday and then steamy Sunday.
    • High temperatures peak in the 80s for many days to come, with some areas feeling hotter than 90 degrees.
    • The weather pattern shifts around Thursday, bringing a chance of showers and storms midweek followed by cooler temperatures.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hot weekend weather looks to stick around into the work week.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Temperatures warm into the 80s for the southern half of the state this afternoon. 

As dew points rise into the mid and some upper 60s, feels-like temperatures will approach 90 degrees this afternoon.

Extended forecast

What's next:

The Sunday outlook will be a steamy one. 

Highs temperatures reach the upper 80s, and with the combination of dew points near 70 degrees, feels-like temperatures could reach the mid-90s. 

A few showers and storms return Sunday night with warm temperatures and humidity sticking around for Monday and Tuesday. 

A front heads toward the Twin Cities Wednesday into Thursday, leading to showers and storms followed by cooler temperatures.

