Minnesota weather: Back to summer heat and humidity this weekend

The Brief Dew points will rise this weekend, making for a muggy Saturday and then steamy Sunday. High temperatures peak in the 80s for many days to come, with some areas feeling hotter than 90 degrees. The weather pattern shifts around Thursday, bringing a chance of showers and storms midweek followed by cooler temperatures.



Hot weekend weather looks to stick around into the work week.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Temperatures warm into the 80s for the southern half of the state this afternoon.

As dew points rise into the mid and some upper 60s, feels-like temperatures will approach 90 degrees this afternoon.

Extended forecast

What's next:

The Sunday outlook will be a steamy one.

Highs temperatures reach the upper 80s, and with the combination of dew points near 70 degrees, feels-like temperatures could reach the mid-90s.

A few showers and storms return Sunday night with warm temperatures and humidity sticking around for Monday and Tuesday.

A front heads toward the Twin Cities Wednesday into Thursday, leading to showers and storms followed by cooler temperatures.