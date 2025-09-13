Minnesota weather: Back to summer heat and humidity this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hot weekend weather looks to stick around into the work week.
Saturday forecast
Local perspective:
Temperatures warm into the 80s for the southern half of the state this afternoon.
As dew points rise into the mid and some upper 60s, feels-like temperatures will approach 90 degrees this afternoon.
Extended forecast
What's next:
The Sunday outlook will be a steamy one.
Highs temperatures reach the upper 80s, and with the combination of dew points near 70 degrees, feels-like temperatures could reach the mid-90s.
A few showers and storms return Sunday night with warm temperatures and humidity sticking around for Monday and Tuesday.
A front heads toward the Twin Cities Wednesday into Thursday, leading to showers and storms followed by cooler temperatures.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.