Minnesota weather: Another gray day Monday before a big warm up begins midweek

It's been a mild December so far, and the above-average temperatures will continue this week.

Monday will be cloudy, with a high of around 36 degrees. A few flakes and flurries or a patchy mist could be seen on Monday night, with a low of around 29 degrees.

The sky will start cloudy but then clear on Tuesday, with a high of 37 degrees.

Then it starts to warm up a bit. Wednesday will be mild with a high of 43 degrees. Thursday will be warm with a high of 51 degrees. Friday will again be mild, with a high of 46 degrees.

This weekend, highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Here's your seven-day forecast: