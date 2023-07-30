Minnesota weather: Another gorgeous day Sunday

If you liked the weather on Saturday, you're in luck. We have another beautiful day in store heading into Sunday.

We've kicked the heat and humidity under the influence of high pressure. Northwest flow has kept temperatures a few degrees cooler than average for the weekend, but we will bring in a flow out of the south by mid-week, which will warm temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s.

The end of the month comes with an overwhelmingly quiet weather pattern, with just a few isolated shower chances heading into the beginning of August.

Here's the seven-day forecast: