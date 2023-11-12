Minnesota weather: A warmer than normal start to the week

Sunday morning already started out 10 degrees warmer than Sunday morning, with a temperature of 43 degrees in the Twin Cities area. The high temperature for Sunday will be 56 degrees.

The clouds are starting to dissipate, and the sun will start peaking throughout the day. Western Minnesota and northern Minnesota are a bit chillier at the start of the day, but the skies are clear, and the sun is out. Monday will be similar to Sunday, mild and sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Winds from the south of the United States will warm up temperatures throughout Minnesota at the beginning of the week, with temperatures possibly being in the low 60s by Tuesday. A low front is expected to come through by the end of the week, bringing down the temperatures slightly.