Minnesota weather: 80s hold through Monday

The forecast shows temperatures will warm up nicely again on Sunday.

Highs peak in the lower 80s this afternoon for the southern part of the state with 70s up north.

Monday is expected to be a transition day with a warm and gusty day expected.

Winds will start out of the south and then switch to the northwest later in the day as a cold front passes by.

This front will usher in cooler air for Tuesday. We start off October on a seasonable note, but it will feel much colder as it will be nearly 20 degrees chillier than Monday.

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast: