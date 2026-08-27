Minnesota State Fair weather: Sunshine and low 80s for opening day

The Brief Minnesota State Fair opening day brings plenty of sunshine, blue skies and a light northwest breeze. Temperatures are comfortable in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity increases heading into the weekend, along with a few storm chances.



The Minnesota State Fair kicks off Thursday under blue skies, low humidity and comfortable temperatures, making for a beautiful opening day at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Minnesota State Fair weather forecast

What to expect:

Patchy morning fog will clear, giving way to bright sunshine and blue skies during the afternoon. Northwest winds remain light at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures will be very pleasant with widespread highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 81 degrees.

Thursday night turns clear, calm and cooler as patchy fog develops. Overnight lows fall into the 40s across much of Minnesota, while the Twin Cities metro stays in the low to mid-50s. A few areas in northern Minnesota could dip into the 30s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday turns a little warmer and more humid as clouds increase later in the day. Scattered thunderstorms are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon is quiet but more humid with highs in the low to mid-80s. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s with more humidity on Sunday.

Additional storm chances are possible Sunday and Monday morning, though the chances remain small. Humid conditions and temperatures in the mid-80s continue into next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: