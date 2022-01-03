Minnesota couple challenges each other to water gun fight in bitter cold

A Minnesota couple turned the weekend’s bitter cold into an opportunity to have some fun, challenging each other to a water pistol duel.

A video from Carol Bauer in Graceville shows her and her husband shooting their water pistols at each other. The water froze into an icy mist mid-air as they fired, creating a cool effect.

Bauer told Storyful she thought it would be a great way to start the new year.

"He likes guns, I like fun photography—so we put the two together and had some fun," Bauer said.

High temps around the state didn’t make it above zero in most areas on New Year’s Day. In the Twin Cities, the afternoon high was 5 degrees below zero, with the highest temperature of the day recorded just after midnight at 1 degree.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 9 Weather App to stay up to date on the winter weather with the latest temperatures, snow totals, forecasts and school closings 24/7 customized for your current location and favorite locations: fox9.com/apps.