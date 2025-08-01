Twin Cities June-July dew point average was 5th highest since 1938

The Brief It's been a summer of above-average dew points so far in the Twin Cities, with an average of 60.21 combined for the months of June and July. That's the fifth-highest since 1938. St. Cloud and Rochester also had above-average dew points for the combined months of June and July.



If it feels like our Minnesota summer has been more humid than normal, you’re not alone.

Fifth-highest dew point average in 87 years

What we know:

According to FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz, the first two/thirds of the summer are behind us, and they’ve been slightly warmer and wetter than average. It’s also been more humid.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has experienced the fifth-highest dew point average combined for the months of June and July since 1938, spanning nearly nine decades.

From June 1-July 31, the average dew point in the Twin Cities was 60.21.

Dew points in the 60s are considered sticky or muggy, meaning the air feels noticeably damp.

It’s also one of the ingredients that can lead to severe weather.

Earlier this week, hundreds of thousands of Twin Cities residents lost power after severe storms went through the metro late Monday night.

St. Cloud area also feeling dew points

By the numbers:

The Twin Cities are not alone in the humidity, either.

The St. Cloud area had an average dew point temperature of 59.89 degrees from June 1 to July 31. That’s the third-highest average since the 1940s.

Dew points in southern Minnesota

Dig deeper:

It was an especially warm and humid two months in southern Minnesota.

The average dew point temperature in Rochester for June and July was 62.31 degrees.

Drought nearly vanished

Big picture view:

We've had a wet summer with plenty of rain, and drought conditions have nearly vanished across the entire state. For the months of June and July, we had a combined 10.98 inches of rain. That's more than two inches above normal, which is considered to be 8.64 inches, over that same time frame.

Drought conditions were a concern across the state after having a dry fall. But between a wet spring and rain in June and July, only a small portion of far northwestern Minnesota is considered dry.