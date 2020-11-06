November heatwave breaks records across state

article

Minnesota is experiencing a November heatwave that's breaking records across the state.

It hit 75 degrees at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 1:06 p.m.—a new record high temperature for Nov. 6. The previous record for this day was 73 degrees, set in 1893.

If MSP reahes 77 degrees Friday it will tie the warmest temperature recorded in November for the Twin Cities.

St. Cloud and Eau Claire, Wisconsin also saw record highs Friday.