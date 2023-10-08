Frost advisory in effect for parts of metro overnight

It will be a cold start to your Monday, as a frost advisory is in effect for parts of the Twin Cities metro.

The frost advisory covers the eastern metro into western Wisconsin along with areas to the south – separated by I-35 -- and areas to the north, stretching into central Minnesota mostly along I-94.

Those with sensitive vegetation should take steps to protect them from the cold.

Further north, in Minnesota's arrowhead, a freeze warning is in effect starting overnight until 9 a.m.