Frost advisory in effect for parts of metro overnight
(FOX 9) - It will be a cold start to your Monday, as a frost advisory is in effect for parts of the Twin Cities metro.
The frost advisory covers the eastern metro into western Wisconsin along with areas to the south – separated by I-35 -- and areas to the north, stretching into central Minnesota mostly along I-94.
Those with sensitive vegetation should take steps to protect them from the cold.
Further north, in Minnesota's arrowhead, a freeze warning is in effect starting overnight until 9 a.m.