Flash flood warning in parts of metro until Sunday afternoon

The National Weather Service (NWS) is issuing a flash flood warning that includes St. Paul, Eagan and Maplewood which is expected to last until 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

What we know

Some parts of the Twin Cities metro area are under a flash flood warning after about one to two inches of rain fell Sunday morning.

Motorists are advised to not drive into standing water and remember to "Turn around, don’t drown" according to weather authorites.

Conditions are expected to improve this afternoon as storms roll out of the area.

