Father's Day forecast: Scattered showers, followed by a hot and dry week in Minnesota

In the spirit of Father's Day, this weather forecast begins with a dad joke.

One dad turns to another and says, "I hope the rain keeps up."

The other dad responds, "Oh, why?"

"So that it doesn't come down," the dad replies.

We do have a chance of some scattered showers, and a stray rumble this Father's Day, as clouds will dominate the sun this afternoon.

Showers developed late last night in Southern and South-Central Minnesota and are slowly trying to lift north, bringing some scattered showers this morning to parts of Central Minnesota. There is a chance of more storm and shower development in Eastern Minnesota this afternoon. While we're not expecting any severe weather, there could be some locally heavy rainfall embedded in some pocket storms.

Things will dry up overnight, as we enter into a hot and dry week ahead. Temperatures throughout the week will climb into the 90s, with no real rain chances until late next week.



