Clean up starts after storms cause damage in Minnetrista, Minnesota

It was a restless night for many people in the Twin Cities metro thanks to some severe weather that rolled through Minnesota overnight.

According to the Minnetrista police chief, no one was injured, but there was significant tree damage, downed power lines and some damaged structures.

"All we heard was a big bang and a big branch went through the window, all the lights went off, we didn’t have any electricity until 4 a.m. this morning," said homeowner Chuck Hale.

Hale also lived in Fridley during 1965 tornado outbreak and said it sounded like a freight train, and that’s not the experience they had last night.