Air quality alert issued for northern Minnesota due to Canada wildfire smoke

The Brief The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an air quality alert for northern Minnesota. The alert is in place until Friday at 7 p.m. Smoke from wildfires in Canada led to the alert being issued.



The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for areas in northern Minnesota.

Air quality alert due to wildfire smoke

What we know:

An air quality was issued for the majority of northern Minnesota, and is in place until Friday at 7 p.m.

MPCA issued a red air quality alert, which is considered unhealthy for everyone, for areas including International Falls, Roseau, and the Tribal Nation of Red Lake.

There is an orange air quality alert, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, for areas including Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, and the Tribal Nations of Red Lake, Leech Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.

For a full description of each air quality category, click here.

Red and orange air quality

Dig deeper:

In red air quality areas, wildfire smoke may make the sky look smoky, and the air look hazy. You may also smell smoke.

MPCA says this is unhealthy for everyone. Being outside could cause these symptoms: irritated eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath.

Officials say to reduce outdoor activities, and reduce exposure.

Orange air quality areas will also make the sky look hazy, and residents may smell smoke.

This air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and may aggravate heart and lung disease, and cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

What you can do:

To keep up to date on the air quality, click here.