Taste Buds: New York-style bagels and a 2-ingredient hack

Stephanie Hansen visits St. Paul Bagelry to watch them roll, boil, and bake their New York-style bagels and craft them into sandwiches named after rock and roll icons, including the John Denver and the Joni Mitchell. St. Paul Bagelry has two locations in the Twin Cities metro and continues to expand in grocery stores and markets around the region. See what they’re up to at stpaulbagelry.com.



Back in her kitchen, Stephanie puts her own spin on a viral two-ingredient bagel recipe before piling them up with homemade gravlax and easy veggie schmear.

For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here

Easy 2-ingredient bagels

Ingredients:

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup full-fat cottage cheese

1 large egg (optional for egg wash)

Everything bagel seasoning, finishing salt, sesame seeds, or poppy seeds to top finished bagels (optional)

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Gravlax (cured salmon)

Ingredients:

1 lb skin-on, boned salmon; try to get a half- or 1-inch-thick piece

2 Tbsp gin

1/3 cup brown sugar

3 Tbsp kosher salt

1/3 cup chopped dill

2 tsp lemon zest

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Veggie cream cheese

Ingredients:

8 oz cream cheese, softened

2 scallions, chopped

1/4 carrot batons, minced

1 small jalapeño pepper, diced small