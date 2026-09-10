Taste Buds: Dive Bars with Melissa Peterman
(FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen and celebrity guest Melissa Peterman ("Reba," "Happy’s Place," "Fargo") hit the road for a dive bar food tour across the Twin Cities.
Together, they visit local favorites, including Frenchman’s Pub in Richfield, the iconic 1029 Bar in Minneapolis and The Nook in Saint Paul. The pair tastes everything from breakfast burgers and lobster rolls to dry-rubbed wings and the famous Juicy Lucy.
Back in her kitchen, Stephanie tests out a simple air fryer recipe for fried pickle planks with homemade chipotle ranch dip.
Fried Pickle Planks with Chipotle Ranch
Ingredients
For Pickles
1 16 oz jar dill pickle sandwich planks
1/3 cup flour
1/3 cup cornstarch
1 Tbsp Old Bay Seasoning
1 tsp cayenne pepper
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
Olive oil cooking spray
For Chipotle Ranch Dressing
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup sour cream
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 Tbsp adobo sauce from the can
1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 tsp dried dill
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp salt
Instructions are available in the video above and here.