Taste Buds: Baking T-Rex Cookies and Monster Bites

Stephanie Hansen is teaming up for an epic cookie collab in the latest episode of Taste Buds. Partnering with Tina Rexing, owner of the nationally renowned T-Rex Cookie bakery, Stephanie helps create a bold, sweet-and-spicy treat that gives back in a big way.



The "Thai It You’ll Like It" cookie is a flavor bomb made with creamy peanut butter, warm ginger, crushed Thai pepper, shredded coconut, sea salt, and sanding sugar in Stephanie’s signature orange color.



For every cookie sold, T-Rex Cookie will donate $2 to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit working to ensure every child in the U.S. has access to three healthy meals a day, all year long. You can buy the cookie online here.

Then, back in her kitchen, Stephanie goes big — baking a giant monster cookie and whipping up ice cream sandwiches with fudgy brownies and coffee ice cream.

Monster Cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups Jiff smooth peanut butter

1 stick (1/2 cup) room temperature butter

1 & 1/3 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla

4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1/2 cup flour

2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 cup dark chocolate chips

1 cup M&M’s

1/3 cup Heath Bar toffee pieces

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Brownie Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ingredients:

2 cups white sugar

1 cup melted butter

4 eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup flour

2/3 cup high-quality unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

4 cups high-quality coffee ice cream (3 pints is roughly equivalent)