Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral, White House says
The White House said Vice President Kamala Harris was invited to the funeral services planned for Wednesday by Tyre Nichols’ parents. According to the White House, Harris spoke with Nichols' family on the phone.
Tyre Nichols' family to speak about additional police discipline
The family of Tyre Nichols plans to speak about the latest developments in the case, including the suspension of two officers and the firing of three emergency responders.
Tyre Nichols investigation: Additional firings include officers, EMS workers
Memphis police say two more officers involved in the arrest, beating and death of Tyre Nichols have been disciplined.
Fifth police officer charged in Tyre Nichols death out on bond
Demetrius Haley, 30, and four other former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols.
Tyre Nichols murder: Activists rally at Minnesota Governor's Residence
Activists took to the streets in St. Paul demanding more police accountability as waves of reaction continue to be felt after the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
Tyre Nichols death revives calls for change in police culture
Tyre Nichols' case exposes an uncomfortable truth: More than two years since the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks touched off protests, policing reforms have not significantly reduced such killings.
Tyre Nichols' death: Police reform advocates push for change in Minnesota
In the wake of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers, advocates are renewing calls for the Minnesota Legislature to pass police reform bills.
Tyre Nichols: Memphis police disbands special unit behind beating death
The five disgraced former Memphis Police Department officers, who are also Black, have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols’ death three days after the arrest.
Body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating prompts demonstrations in Memphis, New York, DC
Massive crowds gathered following the release of body cam video showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers.
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities community leaders respond to video: 'Heartbroken. Sad. Disturbing’
"No officer there showed any humanity for a man that, very similar to George Floyd, cried for his mother and again no humanity," - Tyrone Terrill, president of the African American Leadership Project.
Tyre Nichols: St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Mpls Commissioner Alexander join response
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, whose father was a police officer, wrote that the officers accused of fatally beating Tyre Nichols "haven’t only betrayed trust in Memphis, they’ve undermined the credibility and work of every law enforcement agency."
Tyre Nichols death: What is the Memphis police SCORPION unit?
The police who are charged with the death of Tyre Nichols were part of a police unit called SCORPION, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities police prepare for possible unrest following release of video
Agencies across the Twin Cities metro area are on standby, preparing for possible protests and unrest following the release of the video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols.