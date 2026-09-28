Wolves GM says Anthony Edwards can do down 'as one of the best ever'

The Brief Minnesota Timberwolves President Tim Connelly addressed the team's offseason moves, including the additions of LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga, ahead of the upcoming NBA season. Connelly said Anthony Edwards' ceiling is to be one of the best to ever play in the NBA. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch says the team isn't taking anything for granted after several key offseason moves.



A new-look Minnesota Timberwolves squad is gearing up for a season with championship aspirations and some fresh faces.

Tim Connelly at Media Day

What we know:

Minnesota Timberwolves President Tim Connelly met with reporters to preview the upcoming NBA season, touching on roster changes, Anthony Edwards' development, locker room chemistry and the team's championship ambitions.

The Timberwolves made significant roster changes this offseason, bringing in LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga while parting ways with several key veterans. Connelly said the team only pursues deals it believes will make the organization better — not just in the short term, but over the long haul.

"We always said we'd only make a deal if we thought it would make us better, not just here and now, for the long term," Connelly said. "We think kind of the age appropriateness of LaMelo with this young core will fit very well."

Connelly described Ball as a rare, instinctive playmaker who can create easier shots for teammates — something he said very few players in the NBA can do. He said Ball's off-ball gravity and elite three-point shooting will benefit Edwards in isolation situations, and that the team's offense should become more free-flowing with a traditional point guard alongside him.

On the Kuminga signing, Connelly acknowledged the uncertainty around a long-term contract but said the team is focused on the present.

"If we have team success, everyone will be taken care of financially. So we're just excited that he's here," Connelly said.

Chris Finch breaks down roster, LaMelo Ball fit

Why you should care:

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch says the significant roster changes this offseason aren't just about new faces — they're an opportunity to reshape how the team plays on both ends of the floor.

Finch was direct about why LaMelo Ball made sense for this team, and pairing him with Anthony Edwards.

"He's a pass-first guard that can score it. He plays with good tempo. He's an elite talent," Finch said. "He brings a joy to the game. I think that's always fun to be around. And he's got a fast chemistry with Anthony, which is important, but also a fast chemistry with everybody."

On Edwards and Ball being teammates, Finch said their personalities drew them together quickly.

"They're both kind of outgoing, bubbly personalities that seemingly attracted each other from the jump," Finch said. "I think their games complement each other very well."