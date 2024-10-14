Will the Vikings make any trades after a 5-0 start?

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0, their bye week is over and now the task is to attack the final 12 weeks of the season.

That starts this Sunday against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. They’ll get a mini bye after playing the L.A. Rams on Thursday Night Football, but then it’s a 10-week grind to end the season.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5, and Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich asked Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network an interesting question: Will Kwesi Adofo-Mensah add anything to the roster before the Nov. 5 trade deadline?

The options

The Vikings have a great problem in that they don’t have a ton of options to add talent to the roster. T.J. Hockenson will return soon, and Dalton Risner’s practice window opened Monday. The defense is largely set, assuming they stay healthy.

One place they could add? Running back. Aaron Jones left the win over the Jets in London with a hip injury and is week-to-week. The Vikings’ offense stalled without him before showing life in the fourth quarter. The other running backs on the roster are Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin.

If Jones has to miss extended time, making a trade for a running back is an option. But the Vikings don’t have a lot of future picks to offer.

Is the NFC North the best division in football?

Just as well all expected, every team in the NFC North Division has an above .500 record through the first five weeks. The Vikings are at the top at 5-0. The Vikings, Lions, Packers and Bears are a combined 17-5. The Vikings and Lions are playing for the top spot in the NFC North on Sunday in Minnesota’s second division game of the year.

Of course, this will all fluctuate when division teams start playing each other more. But right now the numbers don’t lie, the NFC North is the best division in football.