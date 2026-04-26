Wild's Matt Boldy on Game 4 OT winner: 'I was happy to see it go in'

The Brief The Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars are tied 2-2 in their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoff series as it heads to Game 5 in Dallas Tuesday night. Matt Boldy scored the game-winner in overtime of Game 4 Saturday on a deflected shot. Marcus Foligno forced overtime with a goal at the 14:40 mark, a rebound tip off Jake Oettinger's shoulder.



Matt Boldy dreamed of scoring a highlight-reel worthy goal to win playoff game while playing hockey in his driveway growing up.

Boldy delivered in a huge way for the Minnesota Wild in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Saturday night to even their series with the Dallas Stars 2-2, even if it wasn’t the flashiest goal you’ll ever see.

Matt Boldy scores OT winner for Wild

The big play:

The Wild needed a Game 4 win in the worst way, wanting to avoid heading back to Dallas down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and avoid possible elimination on the road. With 29 seconds left in overtime Saturday at Grand Casino Arena, he was in the right place at the right time.

Jared Spurgeon took a shot that was well wide of the net, but Boldy’s stick found it, and the redirection got past Jake Oettinger for the game-winner. The crowd went crazy as Boldy jumped into the glass to celebrate the winning goal with his teammates. The Wild and Stars are now tied 2-2 heading back to Dallas.

Boldy was asked postgame if the moment was what he dreamed of as a kid.

"No, I was probably going backhand toe-drag through the legs in the driveway. There’s no pictures on the scoresheet, so I was happy to see it go in. It was a great forecheck by Ek and Kirill, and a great shot by Jared. I was lucky enough to have it hit my stick and go in," Boldy said.

Marcus Foligno nets game-tying goal

Why you should care:

Affectionately called "Moose" and known mostly for his physicality, Marcus Foligno got the game-tying goal with things getting tense in the third period.

Foligno got a rebound that was on Oettinger’s shoulder, and flicked it backhand into the net at the 14:40 mark of the third period. The Wild had life. Boldy said it was the loudest he’s ever heard Grand Casino Arena.

"Yeah it’s pretty cool, it’s pretty cool to look around and take it in a bit. They’ve been awesome, the fans have been into it, passionate. After Moose scored that one to tie it up, that’s probably the loudest I’ve ever heard it. We feed off that energy," Boldy said.

Game 5 Tuesday night

What's next:

The Wild and Stars head back to Dallas for Game 5 of their best-of-seven series Tuesday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and it’s the swing game of the series. The team that wins has the 3-2 advantage, and would be one win away from advancing in the playoffs with Game 6 in St. Paul Thursday night.

The Wild hasn’t won a playoff series since the 2014-15 season.